Taskin's mission to end the nightmare

However he is here now to end this nightmare through a strong performance. After the 2019 World Cup, Taskin's performances in all three formats for the Tigers saw him make the Bangladesh squad for the T20I World Cup to be played in the United Arab Emirates in October-November this year.
"Actually the memories of the 2016 and 2109 World Cups are different. Each one is different. But I don't want to think about the past anymore. I want to live in the present," Taskin said on Wednesday.
“I will try to make it memorable if I get matches," he added.
Taskin however did play just one match in the last 10 T20Is that Bangladesh played against Australia and New Zealand at home. He said he knew that his chances in the series against Australia and New Zealand would be very low due to his slow wicket.
"Although I could not play the last two T20I series due to the condition, preparations are underway with Ottis Gibson (fast bowling coach) and team management. We will also get some time in the camp in Oman.
The Bangladesh fast man further said, “I believe, we as a team have the capability to perform well in the World Cup.”
However, many believe that it will be difficult for Bangladesh to adapt in Oman and UAE condition after playing 10 matches on the slow wicket of Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. But Taskin is reluctant to accept that.
"We actually have 10 days to prepare and some practice matches, maybe three. I think that will be enough," he explained.
"In the end, we have to implement whatever plan we have. The use of yorker length is very important as the pitches can be sporting or flat. It will be challenging for the bowlers. But at the same time, if you can apply yourselves well, there will be an opportunity to do well."