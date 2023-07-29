‘I wanted to return the favour against Afghanistan’

You have bowled really aggressively with the new ball recently. In the Afghanistan series, you basically finished the match in one spell. It was your career-best bowling…

I wasn’t picked for the first two matches of the Afghanistan (ODI) series. I had to sit back and watch the matches. I saw their bowlers doing many things against our players. I can’t control myself when I see these things (smiles). No matter how calm I am outside of the field, I automatically get aggressive in such situations. I didn’t like their behaviour towards us in the first two matches. So I wanted to return the favour.