Teammates hail Shakib’s comeback

Wait for ace tiger all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is finally over as his suspension from all forms of cricket has ended. This means Shakib can take to the field anytime now (from Thursday). Teammates seem to have been waiting for the moment eagerly as they receive Shakib with open arms.
Cricketers took to their verified social media accounts to welcome back Shakib.
Senior tiger campaigner Mushfiqur Rahim who started his career just before Shakib and played for long years together expressed how saddened he was at the ban of Shakib one year back.
“We started our careers together as teenagers and never had to look back. Last year it came as a big shock to hear we would not be sharing dressing room for a year,” Mushfiqur wrote on his verified Facebook account attaching a collage of six photos of them on different occasions.
Mushi recalled the memories of all the good times together and standing by each other during hard times.
“I am so glad that this one year is over and we will get to take on the field together. You have always come back as a champ and I cannot wait to share more match winning partnerships with you and bring joy for our nation In Sha Allah,” the ace middle order batsman wrote.
Another senior tiger cricketer Mahmudullah shared a picture with Shakib and wrote ‘Welcome back champ’.
Opener Imrul Kayes shared a photo with Shakib in a restaurant and wrote ‘Abar aiya poro’ (Come back now).
Young cricketers also joined in showering welcome back messages to Shakib, who is also an idol to many of the country’s fledgling cricketers.
Mohammad Saifuddin in his verified Facebook account shared a picture with Shakib taken during his debut one day international (ODI) series in South Africa in 2017.
“I’ve grown up seeing him play and I’m a big fan of him like others,” Saifuddin wrote.
Saifuddin, who is yet to get a Test debut, also wished that he gets the coveted Test cap from Shakib.
Opener Liton Kumar Das wrote 'Welcome back legend' attaching a photo of celebration with Shakib during an ODI match.
Mustafiz also shared a picture with Shakib and wrote 'Welcome back Shakib bhai'.
Opener Soumya Sarker also posted a similar status welcoming Shakib.
All-rounder Mosaddek Hossain shared a picture with Shakib while practicing and wrote ‘King is back . Welcome Shakib bhai’ .
Sabbir Rahman also shared a picture with Shakib writing 'Welcome back brother.'
Former number one allrounder across the formats was banned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) from cricket for two years, with one year suspended, due to failing to report corrupt approaches made to him.
The southpaw represented the Bangladesh cricket team in 56 Test matches, 206 ODIs, and 76 T-20Is.