Zimbabwe beat Scotland to qualify for Super 12

Zimbabwe stormed into the Super 12 stage of the ICC Twenty20 World Cup for the first time Friday at the expense of Scotland, beating them by five wickets with skipper Craig Ervine hitting a half-century.

The African nation limited the Scots to 132-6 with tidy bowling led by Tendai Chatara (2-14) and Richard Ngarava (2-28) before rattling through the run chase with nine balls to spare.

Zimbabwe had been part of five previous World Cups but never gone beyond the first round before.

But they have been improving since coach Dave Houghton, Zimbabwe’s first Test captain back in 1992, came into the fold for his second stint in July.