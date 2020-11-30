Test skipper Mominul ruled out of Bangabandhu T20 Cup

Bangladesh Test captain Mominul Haque has been ruled out of the ongoing Bangabandhu T20 Cup with a finger injury.

The chief physician of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed that the batsman will have to be sidelined for at least three to four weeks, reports UNB.

Mominul was representing Gazi Group Chattogram in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup. The southpaw suffered a blow on his right thumb on 28 November while playing Chattogram’s second game in the event against Gemcon Khulna.