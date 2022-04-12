There is no end to improving: Mustafiz

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman has had a stellar start to his Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season with Delhi Capitals.

In three matches for the Capitals, he has bagged three wickets at an economy rate of 5.83. He sets the tone early in the innings in the powerplay and then comes back to bowl two of the final four overs for the Capitals.

In spite of getting the ball when the batsmen are most likely to attack, Mustafiz has managed to keep the batsmen quiet. 'The Fizz' has already won the hearts of Delhi fans with his bag of tricks.