Tigers eye historic series win over Lions

After a convincing win in the first game of the three-match series against Sri Lanka on Sunday, Bangladesh are eyeing to seal the series on Tuesday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, reports UNB.

Bangladesh have previously played eight series against the Lankans but failed to win any of them. But this time around, Tigers are in a good position to seal the series thanks to an inexperienced ODI side of The Lions.

It was Bangladesh's first win after losing 10 matches across the formats. Their last victory had come in ODI against West Indies earlier this year.

Mushfiqur Rahim, the wicketkeeper-batsman, was the architect of Bangladesh's 33-run win in the series opener. He scored 84 runs after the team lost four wickets inside 100 runs. Captain Tamim Iqbal and allrounder Mahmudullah Riyad also hit a fifty each.

Tigers posted 257 runs for six after winning the toss.

Bangladesh's off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz continued to shine as an ODI bowler and bagged four wickets while Msutafizur Rahman, the left-arm seamer, scalped three.



