Tigers eying fourth straight ODI series win against West Indies

If Bangladesh win the second game, their winning streak against West Indies will reach double digit figure apart from confirming the series.

The Tigers indeed remained unbeaten against West Indies since 2018. Back then the T20 series was held in USA where they registered 2-1 victory. Bangladesh then twice won series, with 2-1 and 3-0 result in Bangladesh in 2019 and 2021. In between, they won every match against West Indies in neutral venues and multinational tournaments like World Cup and tri-nation series.

Overall the Tigers played 42 matches against West Indies, winning 19 and losing 21. The two matches ended in a no result. The series is a chance for Bangladesh to further reduce the win loss ratio against the two-time World Cup champions.

Bangladesh, however, played 395 ODIs, winning 141 and losing 247 while seven matches didn’t produce any result. But of late Bangladesh’s win ratio is higher than the defeat. Specially after 2015 World Cup, Bangladesh won 15 series and lost just four, which is the testament of their sheer strength in this format. They are now with a chance to register their fourth straight series victory over West Indies and 16 out of 20 since 2015.