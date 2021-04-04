Tigers return home after disastrous New Zealand tour

After a disastrous tour to New Zealand, Bangladesh national cricket team returned home on Sunday morning, reports UNB.

Tigers faced the hosts in the three-match ODI and three-match T20I series but failed to end the winless drought in New Zealand.

The Tigers’ next assignment is to play a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, which is a part of the World Test Championship. The Bangladesh team is scheduled to travel to Sri Lanka on 12 April.

Bangladesh failed to play a good brand of cricket in every department against New Zealand. They lost the ODI series 3-0 before enduring the same result in the T20I series.

The Tamim Iqbal-led ODI team fought in the second match scoring 271 runs while batting first. Tamim and Mohammad Mithun hit a fifty each in that game, but the hosts chased it down with 10 balls to play. Bangladesh disappointed to show any resistance in the other matches.