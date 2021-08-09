Tigers set to take on Australia in final T20I today

It was Bangladesh's first-ever series win against Australia in any format of cricket. Shakib Al Hasan led the way for the Bangladeshi batsmen in this series scoring 103 runs in four matches, while Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam were the highest wicket-takers for the hosts with seven scalps each in four matches.

The biggest reason behind Australia's poor show in this series is their clueless batting on the slow surface of Dhaka. Matthew Wade, the stand-in captain of Australia, has repeatedly been saying that if their batting woes continue, they will have to suffer big problems in the coming days.

While the Australian team is worried much about their performance, Bangladesh are aiming to pull up another win in this series.