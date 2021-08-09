Tigers set to take on Australia in final T20I today

In the first match of the series, Bangladesh had put only 131 runs on the board while batting first. Despite a low score, the hosts managed to win the match by 23 runs. In the second match, they had chased down a target of 122 runs with five wickets in hand, and in the third match, they defended a total of 127 runs and won by 10 runs.
The winning streak came to an end in the fourth match when the hosts ended up scoring only 104 runs while batting first. They still fought valiantly and lost in the 19th over.
It was Bangladesh's first-ever series win against Australia in any format of cricket. Shakib Al Hasan led the way for the Bangladeshi batsmen in this series scoring 103 runs in four matches, while Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam were the highest wicket-takers for the hosts with seven scalps each in four matches.
The biggest reason behind Australia's poor show in this series is their clueless batting on the slow surface of Dhaka. Matthew Wade, the stand-in captain of Australia, has repeatedly been saying that if their batting woes continue, they will have to suffer big problems in the coming days.
While the Australian team is worried much about their performance, Bangladesh are aiming to pull up another win in this series.
Bangladesh might overlook Soumya Sarkar in the last match to pave way for one of Mohammad Mithun and Mosaddek Hossain Saikat. Soumya has been going through a bad patch for a while now. In this series so far, he posted a total of 12 runs.
In the absence of the ace batsmen- Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das, it was expected that Soumya would flourish and help the Tigers to shine against the Australians, but the left-handers failed.
After this series, Bangladesh will host New Zealand for a five-match T20I series. The Blackcaps are scheduled to arrive in Dhaka in later August, and the series will commence in early September in Dhaka.