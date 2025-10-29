Reckless England set New Zealand 176 to win

England's style of full-throttle cricket failed to find second gear as they set New Zealand 176 to win in the second ODI in Hamilton on Wednesday.

With a win the Black Caps would secure a series victory with one game to play.

After New Zealand won the toss and fielded, England flirted between reasoned and reckless throughout their innings as positive, attacking batting often led to needless dismissals against the run of play.

England were bowled out for 175 in just 36 overs, with Blair Tickner taking 4-34 for the hosts.

No England partnership lasted more than six overs or 38 runs, and no batter seemed content to consolidate after losing a string of wickets.

New Zealand's bowling was steady, but it couldn't be credited with being unplayable, or creating countless chances.