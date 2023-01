Farhad Reza’s late blitz after Usman Khan’s 45 off 31 balls and Afif Hossain’s 35 off 31 balls helped Chattogram Challengers post 157-9 against Khulna Tigers in their Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 match at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Friday.

Usman and Afif shared a 70-run stand for the second wicket off 43 balls but after their dismissals, the Chattogram innings lost momentum.