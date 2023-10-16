Cricket to feature at 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Cricket will feature as one of five new sports at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

A vote of the International Olympic Committee's session in Mumbai on Monday approved the inclusion of the game's Twenty20 format, together with baseball/softball, flag football, squash and lacrosse.

The IOC's executive board last week accepted a proposal by LA organisers for the five sports to be included.

But the final choice still had to be voted on Monday at the IOC session in Mumbai, one of the global centres for cricket, as India hosts the men's 50-over Cricket World Cup.

Only two delegates at the session voted against the new sports.

Organisers have proposed a six-team event, in both men's and women's Twenty20 cricket, the shortest form of the game.

The United States is set to field sides as the host nation, but no firm decision has been made on the number of teams, or how they will qualify.

Cricket last featured at the 1900 Paris Olympics, when a team from Britain beat a side representing France.