Towhid Hridoy becomes first Bangladeshi to score triple century abroad

Towhid Hridoy had scored a double century only yesterday. Expectations were already high that he would go on to achieve something even bigger. Today, he did just that.

Playing for Bangladesh A against South Africa A in Potchefstroom, Hridoy scored a triple century. He became the first Bangladeshi batter to achieve the feat on foreign soil. He is also the third Bangladeshi batter, after Rakibul Hasan and Tamim Iqbal, to score a triple century in first-class cricket.

Today is the final day of the four-day match. Hridoy began moving steadily toward his triple century from the morning. In the second session, he pushed a delivery from Matthew Bost towards mid-on and sprinted through for two runs to complete his triple century. Celebrating the landmark, he ran a short distance towards the dressing room, raising his bat and helmet in the air. Hridoy reached 300 off 451 balls, having struck 25 fours and six sixes by then.