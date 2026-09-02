Towhid Hridoy becomes first Bangladeshi to score triple century abroad
Towhid Hridoy had scored a double century only yesterday. Expectations were already high that he would go on to achieve something even bigger. Today, he did just that.
Playing for Bangladesh A against South Africa A in Potchefstroom, Hridoy scored a triple century. He became the first Bangladeshi batter to achieve the feat on foreign soil. He is also the third Bangladeshi batter, after Rakibul Hasan and Tamim Iqbal, to score a triple century in first-class cricket.
Today is the final day of the four-day match. Hridoy began moving steadily toward his triple century from the morning. In the second session, he pushed a delivery from Matthew Bost towards mid-on and sprinted through for two runs to complete his triple century. Celebrating the landmark, he ran a short distance towards the dressing room, raising his bat and helmet in the air. Hridoy reached 300 off 451 balls, having struck 25 fours and six sixes by then.
Hridoy came to the crease on the second day after Bangladesh A had lost two wickets for 37 runs. Mohammad Naim was dismissed for 34 off 81 balls, while Afif Hossain made 29 off 54 balls. Hridoy then forged a 151-run fifth-wicket partnership with Jaker Ali, who scored 94. After Jaker's dismissal, Hridoy partnered with Saifuddin. He added another 185 runs in a sixth-wicket stand with Saifuddin, who scored 87.
Saifuddin was dismissed in the 139.5th over, bringing an end to the third day's play. Bangladesh A began the final day with four wickets in hand but lost two early in the morning. When the eighth wicket fell, Hridoy was on 225.
From there, Rezaur Rahman provided Hridoy with excellent support. At the time of filing this report, Rezaur was unbeaten on 31 off 101 balls, while Hridoy remained unbeaten on 333. Bangladesh A had scored 658 for eight wickets. South Africa A made 512 in their first innings.
The match is now heading towards a certain draw.