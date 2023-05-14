Mrittunjoy, Rony debut as Bangladesh sent to bat first by Ireland

Pacer Mrittunjoy Chowdhury and opener Rony Talukdar are set to make their One-Day International (ODI) debuts for Bangladesh as the Tigers have lost the toss and asked to bat first by Ireland in the third ODI of the three-match series at the County Ground in Chelmsford, England on Sunday.
Mrittunjoy was picked in place of pacer Shoriful Islam, who leaked 83 runs off nine overs in the second ODI.
Rony was named as replacement for Shakib Al Hasan, who hurt his finger while fielding in the previous match and will remain out of action for six weeks.
Bangladesh has one more change, bringing in pacer Mustafizur Rahman in place of left-arm spinner Taijul Islam, meaning the Tigers have four specialist pacers in their XI.
Ireland have made just the one change, picking pacer Craig Young in place of Graham Hume.
Earlier, Bangladesh chased down 320 runs in 45 overs to win the second ODI by three wickets. Najmul Hossain Shanto headlined that victory with his maiden ODI hundred while Towhid Hridoy hit a brisk half-century and Mushfiqur Rahim put the finishing touches.
The first ODI ended in a no result due to rain.
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Rony Talukdar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman
Ireland: Stephen Doheny, Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Josh Little