Mrittunjoy, Rony debut as Bangladesh sent to bat first by Ireland

Pacer Mrittunjoy Chowdhury and opener Rony Talukdar are set to make their One-Day International (ODI) debuts for Bangladesh as the Tigers have lost the toss and asked to bat first by Ireland in the third ODI of the three-match series at the County Ground in Chelmsford, England on Sunday.

Mrittunjoy was picked in place of pacer Shoriful Islam, who leaked 83 runs off nine overs in the second ODI.

Rony was named as replacement for Shakib Al Hasan, who hurt his finger while fielding in the previous match and will remain out of action for six weeks.