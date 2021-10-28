Trumpelmann, Smit help Namibia down Scotland

Smit and David Wiese, who made 16, put on a key partnership of 35 in the low-scoring match to hand Scotland their second loss of the group stage.

Trumpelmann began the show with three wickets in the first over to return figures of 3-17 with his left-arm pace and restrict Scotland to 109-8.

The left-arm quick justified his team's decision to bat first as he struck with the first ball and then got two in successive deliveries including Richie Berrington for nought.