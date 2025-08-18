BPL: Bookies offered Tk 4 billion to a franchise for fixing a match

The remaining accused fall under “medium flagged” and “low flagged.” This means that although the allegations against these two categories of cricketers are not fully confirmed, the report will not call them “innocent” either.

For example, in an important moment of a match, a captain might have given the ball to a foreign bowler who had just arrived in Bangladesh the previous day, without any practice, and was fielded the next day.

That bowler then conceded a lot of runs in a single over, costing his team the match—despite the captain having other reliable bowlers available. In this case, the captain falls under the “low flagged” suspicion category.

Sources further revealed that most of the accused players are over 35 years of age and, due to age and form, no longer have prospects in the national team. However, one player who was part of the squad in the most recent Sri Lanka tour has also been named, even though not “high flagged.” A franchise coach is also among the accused.

Additionally, a member of a BCB sub-committee is implicated, who was associated with a franchise in the last BPL. Beyond this, the committee has confirmed that three franchises—Durbar Rajshahi, Sylhet Strikers, and Dhaka Capitals—were indeed involved in illegal activities like spot-fixing during the last BPL.

Until proven completely innocent through further investigation, the committee will recommend barring these franchises, players, and officials from BCB’s cricketing activities.