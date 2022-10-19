Campher heroics keep Ireland in contention for Super 12

Ireland’s Curtis Campher and George Dockrell combined in an unbroken 119-run stand to take their side to an unlikely six-wicket win over Scotland in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup in Hobart and keep them in the hunt to qualify for the Super 12 phase.

The Irish looked headed for a second straight defeat in Group B when they were reduced to 61-4 in the 10th over chasing a daunting 177-run target to stay alive in the tournament before Campher and Dockrell came together at the crease.