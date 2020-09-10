Two teenage cricketers dead in Gazipur lightning strike

AFP
Dhaka
Two teenage cricketers dead in Gazipur lightning strike

Two promising teenage cricketers were killed by lightning in Bangladesh Thursday, officials said, as the death toll during the annual monsoon season rose to at least 350.

Scores of people die every year after being struck by lightning during Bangladesh's wet season, which runs from April to October.

Advertisement

The boys, named by officials as Mohammad Nadim and Mizanur Rahman, were playing football after rain halted their cricket training at a stadium in Gazipur outside the capital Dhaka when they were hit by lightning.

"All of a sudden... lightning struck and I saw three boys collapse on the field," witness Mohammad Palash told AFP.

"Other players rushed to them and took them to a nearby hospital. Later two of them died."

Advertisement

A physician at Shaheed Tajuddin Medical College Hospital, Rafiqul Islam, confirmed the 16-year-olds death from lightning.

Local cricket coach Anwar Hossain Liton said they were promising players preparing for a trial to secure a tournament place, where they could be scouted for national competitions.

Authorities declared lightning a natural disaster after 82 people were killed in a single day in May 2016.

At least 350 have died this year, according to Bangladesh non-profit network Disaster Forum.

Experts say deaths are rising as the impoverished South Asian nation witnesses the increased deforestation of rural areas.

More News

Support staff of national cricket team test COVID-19 negative

Support staff of national cricket team test COVID-19 negative

‘Racism is real’, Sammy urges cricket to do better

Darren Sammy.

Prolific Malan replaces Pakistan's Azam at top of T20I rankings

Third T20 International - England v Australia - Rose Bowl, Southampton, Britain 8 September 2020 England's Dawid Malan in action Glyn Kirk

Bangladesh leg-spinner Aminul eyes Test call

Bangladesh leg-spinner Aminul Islam Biplob