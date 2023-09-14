Stokes hits England ODI record 182 to beat New Zealand by 181 runs

Ben Stokes struck the highest score by an England batsman in a one-day international on Wednesday, his 182 setting up a thrashing of New Zealand at The Oval as he sent a warning to the champions' World Cup rivals just weeks before they begin the defence of their 50-over title in India.

Stokes's stunning innings was just slightly more than England's colossal 181-run margin of victory that put them 2-1 up in a four-match series ahead of Friday's finale at Lord's.

England were struggling at 13-2 after Trent Boult's early double strike, which included Jonny Bairstow's exit off the first ball of the match.

But Stokes and Dawid Malan (96) hit back with a third-wicket stand of 199 as England recovered to 368 all out.

New Zealand's Glenn Phillips kept England at bay with 72 but when he was lbw to spinner Liam Livingstone, the Black Caps were all but beaten at 173-8.