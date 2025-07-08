3rd ODI
Sri Lanka choose to bat against Bangladesh in series decider
Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka won the toss and elected to bat against Bangladesh in the third and deciding one-day international in Pallekele on Tuesday.
The series is level at 1-1 after Sri Lanka won the opener by 77 runs but Bangladesh bounced back with a 16-run victory in the second match.
The hosts come in unchanged for the decider.
Bangladesh have made one change with Taskin Ahmed returning to the team after being rested in the previous match. He comes in place of fellow quick Hasan Mahmud.
Bangladesh's leading batter Najmul Hossain Shanto was cleared to play the game after passing a fitness test. Shanto hurt his quadriceps while fielding during the second ODI.
Teams
Sri Lanka: Nishan Madushka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (capt), Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando.
Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shamim Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (capt), Jaker Ali (wk), Tanzim Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed.
Umpires: Allahuddien Paleker (RSA), Raveendra Wimalasiri (SRI)
TV umpire: Asif Yaqoob (PAK)
Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)