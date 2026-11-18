Bangladesh wicketkeeper Litton Das broke the world Test record for most dismissals in an innings but could not prevent South Africa from taking command on the fourth day of the first Test at the Wanderers Stadium on Wednesday.

Bangladesh were struggling at 100 for five in their second innings when bad light ended play, still 57 runs short of South Africa's first innings total of 557.

Das stumped South African counterpart Ryan Rickelton and Kagiso Rabada to take his total of dismissals in the innings to eight following six catches earlier in the innings.

Fast bowler Rabada starred with bat and ball as South Africa achieved dominance.

South Africa started the day on 386 for seven, still 16 short of Bangladesh's first innings total of 400.