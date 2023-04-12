Sluggish Warner under fire in IPL after Delhi lose again

David Warner is under fire in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after the Australian’s Delhi Capitals lost for a fourth time in as many matches and sit bottom of the pile.

The opening batsman and skipper has hit three half-centuries in this year’s edition of the Twenty20 tournament but his runs have come at a sluggish strike rate of 114.83.

At his explosive best, the 36-year-old left-hander is a match-winner. He boasts a strike rate of 141.30 in his 99 T20 innings for Australia.