Bangladesh lose ODI series against Afghanistan

Bangladesh conceded a comprehensive 142-run defeat to lose the match and series against Afghanistan on Saturday at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.
Bangladesh, who lost the first match, were dismissed for 189 in 43.2 overs chasing Afghanistan total of 331 in their second match of the three-match series.
While chasing the big score Bangladesh lost wickets in regular intervals and only Mushfiqur Rahim could score something substantial as he made 69.
In the absence of Tamim Iqbal, Litton Kumer Das led the side but he was the first to go when the score was 15 while Tamim’s replacement Naim Sheikh scored nine and hosts were soon reduced to 25-3.
Shakib al Hasan scored 25 and Tawhid Hridoy scored 16 while Afif Hossain got out for a first ball duck and Bangladesh became 72-6. Mushfiq with his 69 off 85 could reduce the losing margin and got a bit of support from Mehedy Hasan Miraz who made 25.
Afghan opening bowlers- left arm pacer FazalHaq Faroori and off spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman got three wickets each.
Earlier in the day, Afghanistan scored a big total thanks to openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran who scored 145 and 100 respectively. The opening pair knitted a 256-run stand of 217 balls but Bangladesh did well to restrict the opponents for 331-9.