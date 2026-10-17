Tri-series
Bangladesh to field first against Zimbabwe as Litton, Miraz miss match
Bangladesh will field first against Zimbabwe in the tri-nation series in Abu Dhabi after Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza won the toss and elected to bat.
The match was set to mark the start of Litton Das’s tenure as Bangladesh’s full-time captain. However, stand-in captain Towhid Hridoy informed at the toss that Litton would miss the match due to a last-minute injury. Mehidy Hasan Miraz is also unavailable due to fever.
Bangladesh’s playing XI comprises Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Saif Hassan.
Bangladesh are playing in a tri-nation series for the first time since May 2019, with Afghanistan as the third team in the tournament.