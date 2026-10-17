Bangladesh to field first against Zimbabwe as Litton, Miraz miss match

Bangladesh will field first against Zimbabwe in the tri-nation series in Abu Dhabi after Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza won the toss and elected to bat.

The match was set to mark the start of Litton Das’s tenure as Bangladesh’s full-time captain. However, stand-in captain Towhid Hridoy informed at the toss that Litton would miss the match due to a last-minute injury. Mehidy Hasan Miraz is also unavailable due to fever.