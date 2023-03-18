Shakib joins 7,000 runs club in ODIs

The southpaw completed the feat in the 20th over, driving Curtis Campher to mid-off to take his 7000th run in ODI cricket.
It took Shakib 216 innings in ODIs to reach the milestone. Shakib has now joined his long time teammate and current ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal in the 7000 ODI runs club.
Shakib, however, is a far bit away from Tamim’s 8146 runs tally in ODIs.
In the Tigers’ last ODI series, which was against England, Shakib had become the first Bangladeshi to claim 300 wickets in the 50-over format.
On Saturday, Shakib came to the middle after Bangladesh were reduced to 49-2 inside 10 overs.
Shakib and Najmul Hossain Shanto added 32 runs for the third wicket before the latter was clean bowled by Andy McBrine.
Debutant Towhid Hridoy has since joined hands with Shakib and the duo has taken Bangladesh to 118-3 after 24 overs.
Towhid is batting on 21 while Shakib is unbeaten on 35.
Ireland had won the toss and asked Bangladesh to bat first.