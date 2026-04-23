Shanto, Mustafizur star as Bangladesh down New Zealand to clinch ODI series

Najmul Hossain Shanto scored a century and Mustafizur Rahman claimed 5-43 as Bangladesh beat New Zealand by 55 runs in the third one-day international to clinch the series 2-1 on Thursday.

Shanto hit 105 off 119 balls, smacking nine fours and two sixes for his fourth ODI century to lift New Zealand from early trouble to 265-8 after being invited to bat first in Chattogram.

Mustafizur, who returned from injury after missing the first two matches, then ripped through the New Zealand batting to help bowl out the opposition for 210 in 44.5 overs.

The performance took Mustafizur's tally to six five-wicket hauls in ODI cricket, the most by any Bangladesh bowler and level with with Wasim Akram (Pakistan) and Trent Boult (New Zealand) among left-arm quicks.

Australia left-armer Mitchell Starc is top of the list on nine.