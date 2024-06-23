Cricket

T20 World Cup

Cummins hattrick again as Australia keep Afghanistan to 148

AFP
Arnos Vale, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Australia's Pat Cummins (3L) and Marcus Stoinis (L) celebrates after the dismissal of Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight cricket match between Afghanistan and Australia at Arnos Vale Stadium in Arnos Vale, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on 22 June 2024AFP

Pat Cummins claimed his second hat-trick in as many matches as Afghanistan lost momentum after another century opening stand from and had to settle for a total of 148-6 against Australia in their T20 World Cup Super Eight match.

A top score of 60 off 49 balls (four fours, four sixes) by Rahmanullah Gurbaz and 51 off 48 balls (six fours) from Ibrahim Zadran gave the Afghans an excellent platform of 118.

It was their third century partnership of the tournament and was reached by the 16th over after they were put in to bat by Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh.

