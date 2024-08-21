Nazmul resigns from BCB, Faruque Ahmed new president
Nazmul Hassan has resigned from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) after serving as its president for 12 years.
Former national team captain and former chief selector Faruque Ahmed is set to become the new president of the board.
The decisions were taken from a meeting of the BCB board of directors at the conference room of youth and sports ministry Wednesday, confirmed a BCB director to Prothom Alo.
Being selected by the government, Nazmul Hassan took charge as BCB president in 2012. Later, he was elected in October 2013. Since then he had been serving as the board president.
Though the current board was supposed to complete its tenure in October next year, Nazmul resigned from the post because of political changeover in the country.
Earlier, Jalal Yunus, chief of the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s cricket operations and a board director, resigned from his position. He tendered his resignation letter to the National Sports Council (NSC), which selected him, Monday. NSC asked him to resign.
NSC asked another of its selected BCB directors, Sazzadul Alam, also to resign but he has not yet resigned.
Faruque Ahmed is most likely to be made BCB director in place of Jalal Yunus. Later the election for the board president will be held.