Bangladesh all out for 413 in its first innings

Mushfiqur Rahim failed to hit a century as Bangladesh were bowled out for 413 in its first innings, less than an hour after the lunch session on Day 2 of the first cricket Test against Pakistan at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today.

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Abbas was the wrecker-in-chief with 5-92 as Bangladesh were able to add just 112 runs after resuming at 301-4.

Abbas’s disciplined bowling stalled the progress of Bangladesh, who looked to extend its domination over the game after hurling the baton on Day 1.

Abbas relied on an old school Test match approach, bowling relentlessly outside the off stump to induce mistakes.

While the strategy prevented Bangladesh from accelerating, it also brought Pakistan the breakthroughs they desperately needed.

Mushfiqur, who began the day at 48, nudged Shaheen Shah Afridi for a single in the third over of the morning to bring up his 29th Test fifty from 114 balls.