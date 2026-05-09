Bangladesh all out for 413 in its first innings
Mushfiqur Rahim failed to hit a century as Bangladesh were bowled out for 413 in its first innings, less than an hour after the lunch session on Day 2 of the first cricket Test against Pakistan at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today.
Pakistan pacer Mohammad Abbas was the wrecker-in-chief with 5-92 as Bangladesh were able to add just 112 runs after resuming at 301-4.
Abbas’s disciplined bowling stalled the progress of Bangladesh, who looked to extend its domination over the game after hurling the baton on Day 1.
Abbas relied on an old school Test match approach, bowling relentlessly outside the off stump to induce mistakes.
While the strategy prevented Bangladesh from accelerating, it also brought Pakistan the breakthroughs they desperately needed.
Mushfiqur, who began the day at 48, nudged Shaheen Shah Afridi for a single in the third over of the morning to bring up his 29th Test fifty from 114 balls.
The milestone marked his 42nd fifty-plus score in Tests, the most by a Bangladesh batter, surpassing Tamim Iqbal’s tally of 41.
He and Liton Das looked to take Bangladesh in stranglehold before Abbas produced a beauty to dismiss the latter for 33, ending 62-run third wicket stand.
Abbas then sent back Mehidy Hasan Miraz (10) and Taijul Islam (17) in quick succession, leaving Mushfiqur dig deep.
Shaheen Shah Afrid rattled the stump of Mushfiqur, just three balls after the lunch session to dismiss him for 71. The veteran’s patient knock included eight boundaries.
Abbas then removed Ebadot Hossain for duck with a bouncer to complete his sixth five-wicket haul in the Test format.
Taskin Ahmed and Nahid Rana took Bangladesh past 400 with luck and pluck as Shaheen and Abbas threw a barrage of bouncers in a bid to break the last wicket partnership as quicker as possible.
However, Shaheen got the better of Taskin who hit 19 ball-28 to wrap up Bangladesh innings.
Shaheen ended with 3-113 to complement Abbas’s five-wicket haul.
Earlier on Day 1, skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto struck a sublime century a 130 ball-101 and Mominul Haque made 91 to put Bangladesh in command.