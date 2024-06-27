Afghanistan all out for 56 against South Africa in semi-final

Afghanistan’s dreams of reaching the T20 World Cup final were left in tatters after they were skittled for just 56 in 11.5 overs by South Africa in their semi-final in Trinidad on Wednesday.

Sangling South Africa pacer Marco Jansen and left-arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi took three wickets each while fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje maintained the relentless pressure with two wickets apiece.