New Zealand great Williamson retires from T20 internationals

New Zealand batting great Kane Williamson announced his retirement from Twenty20 internationals on Sunday, saying the team needed "clarity" ahead of next year's World Cup.

Williamson will depart the shortest format as his country's second-highest run-scorer, tallying 2,575 runs from 93 matches, including 18 half-centuries, at an average of 33.4.

He captained New Zealand to the final of the 2021 T20 World Cup - where he scored 85 in a losing cause against Australia - and to semi-final appearances in 2016 and 2022.

Williamson relinquished the captaincy in both white ball formats when signing a "casual" contract with NZ Cricket, allowing him to pick and choose his availability.