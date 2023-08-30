Buttler welcomes Stokes back into England ODI fold

England limited-overs captain Jos Buttler hailed “superstar” Ben Stokes following his decision to come out of one-day international retirement.

Stokes called time on his 50-over career last year due to concerns over his punishing workload and a knee problem.

However, the England Test skipper announced his intention to play ODI cricket again earlier this month and has been named in the squad for the upcoming series against New Zealand, with the World Cup in India looming in October.

England, world champions in both white-ball formats, play the Black Caps in four T20s and four ODIs and Buttler admitted he was “delighted” to have Stokes back in the fold.