Shadab Khan: Pakistan's match-winner who brings 'fire and life'

No matter what happens when Pakistan face England in Sunday's final at the MCG, Shadab Khan has had a Twenty20 World Cup to remember.

Starring with both bat and ball, the 24-year-old all-rounder helped energise Pakistan's flagging campaign when all seemed lost.

After last-ball defeats to India and Zimbabwe, Shadab pulled them back from the brink with three wickets against the Netherlands for their first win.

He then turned up with a fiery 22-ball 52 and bowling figures of 2-16 during his man-of-the-match performance against South Africa.