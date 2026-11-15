Cricket

Johannesburg Test

Hridoy hits century against South Africa

Sports Correspondent
Dhaka
Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) on day one of the first Test match between South Africa and Bangladesh at the DP World Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on 15 November 2026AFP

Towhid Hridoy continued his remarkable run with the bat, scoring another century as Bangladesh recovered from an early collapse to reach 289 for five in 77 overs against South Africa in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Hridoy reached the milestone with a four down to deep backward point in the 75.4 over off Dane Paterson.

Hridoy celebrated his double hundred in Sylhet slowly removing his helmet, placing it on the end of his bat and raising it aloft. The same celebration was seen in Johannesburg after his century against South Africa.

Having struck a double century in the Sylhet Test, Hridoy has now scored a hundred against South Africa, becoming only the second Bangladesh batter to achieve the feat.

Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy (L) and Bangladesh's Litton Das (R) run between the wickets on day one of the first Test match between South Africa and Bangladesh at the DP World Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on 15 November 2026
AFP

Playing only his fourth Test, Hridoy walked in with Bangladesh in trouble at 22 for three. He then produced a remarkable innings, putting the team back on track with a crucial partnership alongside Litton Das.

The pair also set a new record, registering Bangladesh’s highest partnership against South Africa, home or away. The previous record was held by Jaker Ali and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who added 138 runs in Mirpur in 2024.

The partnership remained unbeaten with 200 runs at the time of filing of this report. Hridoy is batting on 134 and Litton on 89.

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Cricket