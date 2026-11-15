Hridoy hits century against South Africa

Towhid Hridoy continued his remarkable run with the bat, scoring another century as Bangladesh recovered from an early collapse to reach 289 for five in 77 overs against South Africa in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Hridoy reached the milestone with a four down to deep backward point in the 75.4 over off Dane Paterson.

Hridoy celebrated his double hundred in Sylhet slowly removing his helmet, placing it on the end of his bat and raising it aloft. The same celebration was seen in Johannesburg after his century against South Africa.