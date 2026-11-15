Johannesburg Test
Hridoy hits century against South Africa
Towhid Hridoy continued his remarkable run with the bat, scoring another century as Bangladesh recovered from an early collapse to reach 289 for five in 77 overs against South Africa in Johannesburg on Sunday.
Hridoy reached the milestone with a four down to deep backward point in the 75.4 over off Dane Paterson.
Hridoy celebrated his double hundred in Sylhet slowly removing his helmet, placing it on the end of his bat and raising it aloft. The same celebration was seen in Johannesburg after his century against South Africa.
Having struck a double century in the Sylhet Test, Hridoy has now scored a hundred against South Africa, becoming only the second Bangladesh batter to achieve the feat.
Playing only his fourth Test, Hridoy walked in with Bangladesh in trouble at 22 for three. He then produced a remarkable innings, putting the team back on track with a crucial partnership alongside Litton Das.
The pair also set a new record, registering Bangladesh’s highest partnership against South Africa, home or away. The previous record was held by Jaker Ali and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who added 138 runs in Mirpur in 2024.
The partnership remained unbeaten with 200 runs at the time of filing of this report. Hridoy is batting on 134 and Litton on 89.