1st T20I
Bangladesh elect to bowl first
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl first in the first Twenty20 international match against Zimbabwe at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Friday.
Defending his decision, Tiger skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto said, “It looks like a fresh wicket. We are expecting seam and swing early. They did really well in the last couple of matches, along with Mahedi Hasan.”
The sky is slightly cloudy in Chattogram at the moment, with a forecast of showers around 8:00 pm.
Both the teams have one debutant each. Left arm opening batter Tanzid Hasan has been handed his T20I cap for Bangladesh while Joylord Gumbie, who played ODIs, is making his T20I debut for the visitors.
Bangladesh XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tawhid Hridoy, Md. Mahmudullah, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Jaker Ali Anik (wk), Md Shaif Uddin
Zimbabwe XI: Sikandar Raza (c), Craig Ervine, Joylord Gumbie, Brian Bennet, Sean Williams, Clive Mandande (wk), Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Ryan Burl, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava