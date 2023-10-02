‘Shakib is 100pc fine’, says Najmul

Was it an injury or a mere rest? The Bangladesh team management did not clarify the reasons for the absence of the Tigers skipper, Shakib Al Hasan, in the first warm-up game against Sri Lanka on Friday in the run-up to the ICC Cricket World Cup proper.
Two sources provided different reasons for Shakib’s absence. Shakib suffered from an injury to his right ankle while playing football during practice session, said one of the sources. Another source said the skipper was rested.
Amid the discussion on Shakib’s fitness, he did not appear on field for the toss in the second warm-up game against England.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz led the Bangladesh team in the first warm-up fixture while vice-captain Najmul Hossain was leading the team against England.
Stand-in captain Najmul elected to bat first against the Joss Buttler led England side at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, Assam on Monday.
Shakib’s fitness issue was raised during the coin toss. “Shakib is 100 per cent fine and available for the first game (in the World Cup),” he told the anchor on the field.
Speaking about his decision to bat first, Najmul said, “The wicket seems pretty good. It’s better to have the chance to bat first here.”
“We played better cricket in the last game. This is the last chance to get ourselves in the groove before the World Cup proper,” he added.