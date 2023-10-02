‘Shakib is 100pc fine’, says Najmul

Was it an injury or a mere rest? The Bangladesh team management did not clarify the reasons for the absence of the Tigers skipper, Shakib Al Hasan, in the first warm-up game against Sri Lanka on Friday in the run-up to the ICC Cricket World Cup proper.

Two sources provided different reasons for Shakib’s absence. Shakib suffered from an injury to his right ankle while playing football during practice session, said one of the sources. Another source said the skipper was rested.