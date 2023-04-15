Warner's Delhi suffer fifth straight IPL loss

Delhi Capitals fell to their fifth loss in this Indian Premier League after a 23-run defeat at the hands of a Virat Kohli-inspired Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday.

Kohli smashed 50 to guide hosts Bangalore to 174-6, a total their bowlers defended by restricting Delhi to 151-9 in the first match of the day.

The in-form Kohli struck his third half-century of the season before other Bangalore batsmen including skipper Faf du Plessis (22), Mahipal Lomror (26), Glenn Maxwell (24) and Shahbaz Ahmed (20 not out) boosted the total.