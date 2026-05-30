IPL: Gill ton steers Gujarat past Rajasthan into final

Shubman Gill struck a sublime century as Gujarat Titans surged into the Indian Premier League final with a seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in the second qualifier on Friday.

Chasing 215, Gujarat made a flying start through Sai Sudharsan and Gill, racing to 69 without loss in the powerplay before accelerating further to seal victory in 18.4 overs at a packed New PCA Stadium.

Rajasthan, who opted to bat, stumbled early after losing two wickets inside the first two overs before teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Ravindra Jadeja rebuilt the innings to post 214-6.