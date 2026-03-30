Cricket

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman charged with ball-tampering in PSL match

AFP
Lahore, Pakistan
Lahore Qalandars' captain Shaheen Shah Afridi (L) speaks with teammate Fakhar Zaman (R) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 match between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on March 29, 2026. Lahore Qalandars' Fakhar Zaman could face a ban after being charged with a ball-tampering offence in his side's defeat to Karachi Kings in the T20 Pakistan Super LeagueAFP

Lahore Qalandars' Fakhar Zaman could face a ban after being charged with a ball-tampering offence in his side''s defeat to Karachi Kings in the T20 Pakistan Super League.

The Kings, who needed 14 to win off the final over of Sunday''s match, were awarded five penalty runs when the umpires decided that Pakistan international Fakhar had altered the condition of the ball.

The ball was changed at the request of the Kings, who then knocked off the nine remaining runs they needed to win.

Fakhar was charged with violating the playing condition "which makes it an offence to take any action which changes the condition of the ball", said a PSL statement on Monday.

"Fakhar denied the charge levelled against him during a disciplinary hearing led by the match referee Roshan Mahanama," the PSL added.
"Another hearing is set to take place within the next 48 hours after which the match referee will share his verdict."

Fakhar could face a ban of at least one PSL match if found guilty.

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