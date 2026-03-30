Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman charged with ball-tampering in PSL match

Lahore Qalandars' Fakhar Zaman could face a ban after being charged with a ball-tampering offence in his side''s defeat to Karachi Kings in the T20 Pakistan Super League.

The Kings, who needed 14 to win off the final over of Sunday''s match, were awarded five penalty runs when the umpires decided that Pakistan international Fakhar had altered the condition of the ball.

The ball was changed at the request of the Kings, who then knocked off the nine remaining runs they needed to win.