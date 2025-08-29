Cricket

Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Salman Agha's fifty helps Pakistan post 182

Pakistan's Saim Ayub plays a shot during the UAE Tri-Series match between Afghanistan and Pakistan in Sharjah on 29 August 2025.AFP

Capitan Salman Agah top-scored 53 to help Pakistan post a target of 183 runs against Afghanistan in the opening T20I of the tri-nation series on Friday in Sharjah, which also features the UAE.

Sahibzada Farhan also contributed 21 off 10 balls, Fakhar Zaman 20 off 17 balls and Mohammad Nawaz 21 off 11 before Pakistan team posted a total of 182 for 7.

For Afghanistan, Fareed Ahmad bagged two wickets while Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan shared one wicket each.

Earlier, Pakistan skipper won the toss and chose to bat against Afghanistan.

Pakistan

Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (C), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem

Afghanistan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (C), Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmed

