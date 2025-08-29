Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Salman Agha's fifty helps Pakistan post 182

Capitan Salman Agah top-scored 53 to help Pakistan post a target of 183 runs against Afghanistan in the opening T20I of the tri-nation series on Friday in Sharjah, which also features the UAE.

Sahibzada Farhan also contributed 21 off 10 balls, Fakhar Zaman 20 off 17 balls and Mohammad Nawaz 21 off 11 before Pakistan team posted a total of 182 for 7.