Shamim show knocks Shakib’s Barishal out of BPL 9

Rangpur Riders powere by Shamim Hossain’s half-century knocked Fortune Barishal out of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 with a four-wicket win in the eliminator at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Shamim was the star batsman for Rangpur, scoring 71 off 51 balls, while Mahedi Hasan and Dasun Shanaka laid the finishing touches with unbeaten scores of 18 and 16 respectively to take Rangpur to 172-6 in 19.3 overs.

Earlier, make-shift opener Mehidy Hasan Miraz made 69 off 48 balls, while Mahmudullah made 34 off 21 balls and Karim Janat hit an unbeaten 33 off 25 balls to take Barishal to 170-3 in their 20 overs.