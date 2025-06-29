Sohan vows to work hard to return to national team
Wicket-keeper batter Nurul Hasan Sohan vowed to work hard in a bid to force his case stronger to make a comeback to the national team.
The gloveman has been in superb form of late, scoring runs at every format of cricket but due to the combination he continues to be ignored.
"I will try to work hard always," Sohan said here today. "That's only what I can do. It's at my hands, so I will keep it doing."
Many believe due to his performance in the last Dhaka Premier League (DPL) Sohan deserved a chance in Sri Lanka-bound ODI squad. But this time too, he was overlooked.
Gazi Ashraf Hossain Lipu, the chairman of BCB selection panel also admitted that Sohan's performance was praiseworthy.
"But we have enough wicket-keeper batters in the squad at this moment. However Sohan is in our consideration and he will get his chance when time will be ripe," Lipu said.
Sohan said what is important for him to perform rather than thinking about the outcome.
"Look, I have said before that I want to play for the national team. Playing for the national team is a matter of luck," he said.
"The most important thing for me is to perform," he further said, adding that he doesn't want to say anything that disrespects anyone.
"Selection is not in my hands. Performance will speak for you. So I want to keep it up. Lean patch with the bat may come but it's important to overcome it."
He said consistent performance will give him the momentum.
"The more I can do well, the more momentum I can carry and it will help me to grow stronger."