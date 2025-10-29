New Zealand hammer reckless England despite Archer’s brilliance

New Zealand defeated England by five wickets in the second ODI in Hamilton on Wednesday, with the return of Jofra Archer unable to ignite the visitors’ full-throttle style of cricket.

The victory meant New Zealand clinched the three-match series with a game to spare after their four-wicket win in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

England’s batsmen flitted between reason and recklessness after New Zealand won the toss, with the visitors bowled out for 175 after just 36 overs.