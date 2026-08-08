Bangladesh HP beat Malaysia by 89 runs
The victory came by a convincing margin, but Bangladesh High Performance (HP) team may still have been left frustrated with their batting. They scored 158 runs in 20 overs against the Malaysia national team, with several batters giving away their wickets after playing poor shots.
The bowlers then made up for the batting shortcomings, dismissing Malaysia for just 69 runs as Bangladesh HP secured an 89-run victory.
Sent in to bat after losing the toss in Mirpur, Bangladesh made a poor start. Opener Jisan Alam faced seven balls without scoring. Under pressure after playing a string of dot balls, he attempted to hit a delivery from Arif Ullah that was well outside off stump but only managed to offer a catch inside the 30-yard circle.
His opening partner, Jowad Abrar, was far more aggressive. He struck three fours and a six before being dismissed for 28 off 18 balls.
The next three batters—Ariful Islam (15 off 12), Sabbir Rahman (14 off 12) and Pritom Kumar (4 off 7)—failed to build substantial innings.
Bangladesh’s biggest partnership came for the sixth wicket, with Mehrob Hasan and Abdul Gaffar adding 53 runs. They were the only two Bangladesh batters to score more than 30. Mehrob made 40 off 22 balls, including three fours and two sixes, while Abdul Gaffar scored 32 off 26.
However, after their dismissals, Bangladesh lost its final five wickets for 32 runs. Still, the total of 158 proved more than enough.
Malaysia’s batters struggled against Bangladesh’s bowling attack and never came close to mounting a serious challenge.
Ahmed Aqil Wahed was Malaysia’s top scorer, making 29 off 25 balls. Only two other batters reached double figures: Mohammad Amir scored 15 off 22 balls, while Vijay Unni made 14 off 15.
Malaysia were bowled out for 69 in just 16 overs.
For Bangladesh, Mohammad Rubel and Rakibul Hasan took two wickets each, while Abu Haider, Abdul Gaffar, Mehrob and Mrityunjoy Chowdhury claimed one wicket apiece.