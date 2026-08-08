Bangladesh HP beat Malaysia by 89 runs

The victory came by a convincing margin, but Bangladesh High Performance (HP) team may still have been left frustrated with their batting. They scored 158 runs in 20 overs against the Malaysia national team, with several batters giving away their wickets after playing poor shots.

The bowlers then made up for the batting shortcomings, dismissing Malaysia for just 69 runs as Bangladesh HP secured an 89-run victory.

Sent in to bat after losing the toss in Mirpur, Bangladesh made a poor start. Opener Jisan Alam faced seven balls without scoring. Under pressure after playing a string of dot balls, he attempted to hit a delivery from Arif Ullah that was well outside off stump but only managed to offer a catch inside the 30-yard circle.