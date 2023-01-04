BPL in tatters but I can fix it as CEO: Shakib

Bangladesh Test and Twenty20 captain Shakib Al Hasan blasted Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) for its lacklustre planning and preparation for Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), claiming that the domestic 50-over tournament Dhaka Premier League (DPL) is held with better preparation than BPL, the country’s only franchise league.

Shakib made such scathing comments on Wednesday, just two days before the ninth edition of BPL commences, at the Gulf Oil Bangladesh office, where he acted as the ceremonial chief executive officer for a day in a promotional campaign.