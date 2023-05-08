Babar Azam says Pakistan ready for World Cup after series win over NZ

Captain Babar Azam says the “dominant” One-Day International (ODI) series win over New Zealand sets Pakistan up nicely for the World Cup, despite doubts over their participation.

The hosts beat a depleted New Zealand 4-1 in the five-match series and on their way briefly reached the top of the one-day rankings for the first time.

Pakistan scored 337 in the second match – their second-highest successful chase in ODIs – and Azam became the fastest player to 5,000 ODI runs en route to his 18th century in the format.