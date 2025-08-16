Bangladesh to play two series against Afghanistan in October

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has announced the schedule for the upcoming bilateral series against Bangladesh.

The ODI and T20 series will be held in the United Arab Emirates in early October, featuring a total of six matches—three in each format.

The series will take place after the Asia Cup, which will also be hosted in the UAE on 9-28 September with eight teams in the T20 format.

Bangladesh and Afghanistan are scheduled to face each other on 16 September in a Group B match of the Asia Cup.