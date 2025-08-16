Bangladesh to play two series against Afghanistan in October
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has announced the schedule for the upcoming bilateral series against Bangladesh.
The ODI and T20 series will be held in the United Arab Emirates in early October, featuring a total of six matches—three in each format.
The series will take place after the Asia Cup, which will also be hosted in the UAE on 9-28 September with eight teams in the T20 format.
Bangladesh and Afghanistan are scheduled to face each other on 16 September in a Group B match of the Asia Cup.
According to an ACB press release today, the bilateral series will begin on 2 October with the first T20 match, followed by the second and third on 4 and 6 October. The ODI series will start on 9 October, with the remaining matches on 11 and 14 October.
Expressing his excitement about the series, ACB Chief Executive Officer Naseeb Khan said, “We are proud to host the series against Bangladesh. This tour reflects the strength of our mutual relations and reminds us of our commitment to delivering world-class cricket, even at neutral venues.”