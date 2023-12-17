New Zealand see off Bangladesh in first ODI

Opener Will Young cracked a rapid century as New Zealand recovered from a dreadful start to beat Bangladesh by 44 runs on Sunday in the rain-affected first one-day international.

The match was shortened to 30 overs each after three rain delays to New Zealand's innings in Dunedin.

The home side burst into life in the final stages to post an imposing 239-7.

Needing an adjusted target of 245 to win the first ODI of the three-match series, Bangladesh were restricted to 200-9 in a chase that lost momentum.