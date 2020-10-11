Watch BCB President’s Cup live

Bangladesh’s first competitive cricket event since the Covid-19 outbreak started Sunday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium with a match between Najmul XI and Mahmudullah XI.
Najmul XI won the toss and opted to bowl first.
The match is being streamed live on the official Facebook page of BCB and YouTube channel.
A total of three teams are playing in this event — Najmul XI, Mahmudullah XI Tamim XI.
This is a 50-over event, but it will not be listed as a recognised event by the ICC.
A total of 12 players can play in every side, but a maximum of 11 players will be allowed to bat, bowl or field.
Najmul XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Saif Hassan, Afif Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Towhid Hridoy, Irfan Shukkur, Taskin Ahmed, Moqidul Islam, Nayeem Hasan and Rishad Ahmed
Mahmudllah XI: Mahmudullah Riyad, Naim Sheikh, Liton Das, Mominul Haque, Nurul Hasan Shohan, Sabbir Rahman, Imrul Kayes, Ebadot Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Abu Hider Rony, Rakibul Hasan and Aminul Islam Biplob
Fixture of BCB President Cup:
11 October: Mahmudullah XI vs Najmul XI
13 October: Mahmudullah XI vs Tamim XI
15 October: Tamim XI vs Najmul XI
16 October: Mahmudullah vs Najmul XI
19 October: Mahmudullah vs Tamim XI
21 October: Tamim XI vs Najmul XI
23 October: Final