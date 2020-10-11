Watch BCB President’s Cup live

Prothom Alo English Desk
Mahmudullah XI and Najmul XI face off at the opening match of BCB President's Cup at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday
Bangladesh’s first competitive cricket event since the Covid-19 outbreak started Sunday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium with a match between Najmul XI and Mahmudullah XI.

Najmul XI won the toss and opted to bowl first.

The match is being streamed live on the official Facebook page of BCB and YouTube channel.

A total of three teams are playing in this event — Najmul XI, Mahmudullah XI Tamim XI.

This is a 50-over event, but it will not be listed as a recognised event by the ICC.

A total of 12 players can play in every side, but a maximum of 11 players will be allowed to bat, bowl or field.

Najmul XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Saif Hassan, Afif Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Towhid Hridoy, Irfan Shukkur, Taskin Ahmed, Moqidul Islam, Nayeem Hasan and Rishad Ahmed

Mahmudllah XI: Mahmudullah Riyad, Naim Sheikh, Liton Das, Mominul Haque, Nurul Hasan Shohan, Sabbir Rahman, Imrul Kayes, Ebadot Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Abu Hider Rony, Rakibul Hasan and Aminul Islam Biplob

Fixture of BCB President Cup:

11 October: Mahmudullah XI vs Najmul XI

13 October: Mahmudullah XI vs Tamim XI

15 October: Tamim XI vs Najmul XI

16 October: Mahmudullah vs Najmul XI

19 October: Mahmudullah vs Tamim XI

21 October: Tamim XI vs Najmul XI

23 October: Final

